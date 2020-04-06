Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA):

3/31/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group of America steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are key positives. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion is expected to diversify risk. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses due to higher claims, operating costs, collateral finance tend to weigh on margin expansion. Also, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement and low interest rate are concerns. Lower return on equity also poses financial risk.”

3/20/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $175.00.

3/17/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $99.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group of America steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are key positives. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion is expected to diversify risk. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, higher expenses tend to weigh on margin expansion. Exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement, low interest rate are concerns. Lower return on equity poses risk. It’s earnings of $3.43 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5% and declined 0.9% year over year.”

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.95. The stock had a trading volume of 370,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,634. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

