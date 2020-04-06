Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.51. 4,275,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,659. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,936 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,290. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after purchasing an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after acquiring an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $475,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,913,000 after acquiring an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.