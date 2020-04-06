Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

TTWO traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,258. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after buying an additional 1,366,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth about $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after acquiring an additional 647,568 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

