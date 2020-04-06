Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target to $37.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IBKR traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,007. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.