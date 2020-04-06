Wells Fargo & Co Lowers E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $35.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ETFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.42.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.61. 756,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,900. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

