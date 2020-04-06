Wells Fargo & Co Lowers NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target to $2.00

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.44. 355,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.