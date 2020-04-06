Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2,869.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 25,636,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,273,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.