Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.44.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 593,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.50. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.58.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $259.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,532,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 170,083 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 405,890 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

