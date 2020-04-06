Wells Fargo & Co Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $33.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,150,068. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

