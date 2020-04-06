Wells Fargo & Co Trims Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Target Price to $215.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $272.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $189.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.79. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,189 shares of company stock worth $15,167,916. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.