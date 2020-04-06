Wells Fargo & Co Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $54.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. 128,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,187. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.