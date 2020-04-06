Wells Fargo & Co Trims Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Price to $62.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE:RJF traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.54. 121,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,867. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

