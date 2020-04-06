Welltower (NYSE:WELL) vs. AGNC Investment (NYSE:AGNC) Financial Analysis

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Welltower alerts:

This table compares Welltower and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $5.12 billion 3.41 $1.23 billion $4.16 10.22 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 8.10 $688.00 million $2.16 4.81

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Welltower pays out 83.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Welltower and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 6 6 1 2.40 AGNC Investment 0 5 3 0 2.38

Welltower presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.37%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $16.76, suggesting a potential upside of 61.44%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 24.07% 8.07% 4.05% AGNC Investment 54.47% 12.37% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Welltower beats AGNC Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.