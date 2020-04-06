Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Wendys alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $13.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 11,068.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,391,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,448,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 8,715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,842,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.