WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of WesBanco worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.17. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,850.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,407.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.