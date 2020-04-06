WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on WESCO International from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

NYSE:WCC opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.08. WESCO International has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $61.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

