Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $38.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $29.32. 707,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 136.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

