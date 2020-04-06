Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WAB opened at $44.06 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

