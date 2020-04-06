Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $54,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,227.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041.

Several research analysts have commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

