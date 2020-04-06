Westlake Chemical (WLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK):

4/2/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

3/27/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/20/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $70.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

3/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $65.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/28/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Westlake Chemical was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

2/24/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $63.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Westlake Chemical had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Westlake Chemical was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

WLK stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.14.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc purchased 145,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.03 per share, with a total value of $5,659,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. Insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,237,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

