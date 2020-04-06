WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, WeTrust has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $501,053.34 and $250.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

