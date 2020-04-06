WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Cut to $100.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $220.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEX. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.35. 65,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,556. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,412,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,818 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 193,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,531,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 510,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,923,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in WEX by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

