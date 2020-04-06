WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,570 ($33.81) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC increased their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,810 ($36.96) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target (down previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,972.50 ($25.95).

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.23) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,654.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,168.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a one year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99).

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

