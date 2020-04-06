Whirlpool (WHR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at Longbow Research from $178.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Whirlpool was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2020 – Whirlpool had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2020 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $158.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Whirlpool was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Whirlpool was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Whirlpool was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Whirlpool had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Whirlpool was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $9.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,967. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

