Whiting Petroleum (WLL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/31/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/24/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/20/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/16/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Whiting Petroleum had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

3/9/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/9/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $9.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Whiting Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to .

WLL opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.87.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 368,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $7,721,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 264.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

