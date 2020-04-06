William Blair Comments on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.69.

DGX stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

