William Salomon Purchases 20,000 Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HAN) insider William Salomon bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,727.70).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 alerts:

On Wednesday, April 1st, William Salomon bought 40,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £53,200 ($69,981.58).

On Monday, March 30th, William Salomon acquired 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £136,000 ($178,900.29).

On Friday, March 27th, William Salomon acquired 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £32,250 ($42,423.05).

On Friday, March 13th, William Salomon bought 50,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

On Friday, February 7th, William Salomon acquired 650,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £1,235,000 ($1,624,572.48).

On Monday, January 13th, William Salomon bought 75,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £142,500 ($187,450.67).

On Thursday, January 9th, William Salomon purchased 100,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £193,000 ($253,880.56).

Shares of LON:HAN traded up GBX 2.04 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.80). 18,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158. HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 has a 1-year low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.72). The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 179.58.

HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Company Profile

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANA TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.05 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.