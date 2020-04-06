Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 341,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,715 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,154,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,029,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 1,411,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,879,908. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.