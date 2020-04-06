Williams Companies (WMB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently:

4/2/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/24/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Williams Companies was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/24/2020 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.28.

Get Williams Companies Inc alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after buying an additional 3,788,263 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after buying an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.