Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3,020.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. ValuEngine upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.31.

Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $157.09 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

