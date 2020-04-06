Winding Tree Price Tops $0.0937 on Top Exchanges (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Winding Tree has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $1,609.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

