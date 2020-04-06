Winding Tree Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (LIF)

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0891 or 0.00001251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market cap of $1.92 million and $1,143.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

