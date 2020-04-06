Wings Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and Liqui. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $60,791.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wings has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.61 or 0.02661120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206908 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047956 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Wings

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

