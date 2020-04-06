Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,431,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,420,000 after acquiring an additional 118,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,170,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,390 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.