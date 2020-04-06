Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $69.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

WTFC traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $33.99. 336,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,595.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

