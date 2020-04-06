Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

