Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WETF. Bank of America cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Shares of WETF opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $362.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,925 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

