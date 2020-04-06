Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWW. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,880. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,672,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,428,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $37,288,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.