Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by Wood & Company to “Neutral”

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at Wood & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of WWD traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 999,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,732. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

