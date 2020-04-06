Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Lowered to at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from to in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.45. 999,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,732. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 50,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 63.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

