WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740,738 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.07% of WPX Energy worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPX opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.93. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. SunTrust Banks lowered WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays started coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.52.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

