Wrapped Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $7.60 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $7,304.35 or 1.00060034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031955 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062381 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000814 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00065515 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,041 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.