Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) Insider Purchases A$11,014.98 in Stock

Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM) insider Colin Moorhead purchased 393,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,014.98 ($7,812.04).

ASX:XAM traded down A$743,372.97 ($527,214.87) during trading hours on Monday, reaching A$0.03 ($0.02). 295,020 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.04. Xanadu Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.11 ($0.08). The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

