XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XCel Brands an industry rank of 210 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.07. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

