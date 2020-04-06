XEL (XEL) Reaches Market Cap of $324,723.09

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, XEL has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a total market capitalization of $324,723.09 and $41.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007122 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About XEL

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.