Xensor (XSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $618,697.00

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $904,004.12 and approximately $618,697.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xensor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $340.74 or 0.04732333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00065988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037482 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Xensor Profile

XSR is a token. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,932,164 tokens. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html.

Xensor Token Trading

Xensor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.