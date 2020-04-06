XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 122.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of XPO Logistics worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after buying an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after buying an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XPO opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

