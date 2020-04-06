XPO Logistics (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $94.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – XPO Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

2/12/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE XPO traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $49.43. 1,405,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,901,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $77,351,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 9,550.9% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $21,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

