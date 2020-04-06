XRP Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Braziliex, WazirX and Bitinka. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.24 billion and $2.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.02556953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00200837 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00103922 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,024,920 coins and its circulating supply is 43,935,664,307 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

