XRP Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. XRP has a market cap of $8.64 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Bits Blockchain, Huobi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.55 or 0.02585738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00204160 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048720 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00106357 BTC.

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,020,177 coins and its circulating supply is 43,978,966,311 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MBAex, Braziliex, Bits Blockchain, GOPAX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Ovis, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbank, BTC Trade UA, ZB.COM, Bitbns, Gate.io, C2CX, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Koinex, Coinsuper, Ripple China, Exrates, Coinone, Tripe Dice Exchange, Poloniex, Fatbtc, BX Thailand, WazirX, Vebitcoin, RippleFox, Upbit, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, Covesting, Altcoin Trader, DigiFinex, Independent Reserve, Instant Bitex, BitFlip, FCoin, Korbit, Koineks, BtcTurk, Coinbe, Gatehub, Sistemkoin, OTCBTC, Coinhub, CoinBene, Kraken, Cryptohub, Zebpay, Bitinka, Bithumb, ABCC, HitBTC, LakeBTC, Liquid, Coinsquare, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Huobi, Bitlish, DragonEX, Kuna, Indodax, BCEX, CEX.IO, Bitsane, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, BitMarket, OKEx, Bitso, Coindeal, BTC Markets, B2BX, BitBay, Stellarport, Cryptomate, Bitstamp and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

